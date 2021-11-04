A longer life may not be a more enjoyable one

Singaporeans are living longer, thanks to our excellent healthcare. We have good doctors and hospitals which most people can afford, thanks to government subsidies.

But living longer means that we have to retire later to save for retirement.

Singapore's average life expectancy is 84 years, already among the highest in the world.

A healthcare system which can treat complicated illnesses prolongs our lives, but we may spend about 10 years in poor health.

A longer life may mean years of feebleness and ill health, along with ever-increasing healthcare spending.

Many people dream of enjoying their retirement with their hard-earned savings after a lifetime of working.

But instead of spending their savings on, say, a cruise, people may be spending more on healthcare.

There needs to be a discussion on the trade-offs between a longer and less enjoyable life and a shorter but more enjoyable one.

Tan Keng Soon