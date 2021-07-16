A life lost to suicide is as painful as one lost to Covid-19 Helplines

Dr Belinda Wee's letter is enlightening (Seniors staying together fare better during Covid-19, July 14). It referred to some chilling figures, like the increase in suicides last year especially among the elderly, probably due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It may be useful if more detailed statistics on suicide last year could be released to see whether the bulk of the increase in suicides was between March and May last year, around the circuit breaker period.

The ravages of Covid-19 and the "ravages" of suicide both deserve our attention, although suicide is often a relatively hushed-up topic, especially among family members of someone who committed suicide.

Some people associate suicide with mental health issues, and mental illness is still viewed as a taboo in some circles. This adds to family members' stress.

Research has shown that one in seven Singaporeans has experienced mental health issues in his lifetime. We must openly and unashamedly face up to any mental health issues.

A prolonged period of isolation is not an ideal state for anyone, and is worse for the elderly who live alone. Lack of social interaction can be debilitating.

Loss of employment for some, even if temporary, may also trigger stress and feelings of worthlessness, not to mention the accompanying financial hardship.

I know that it is a fine balancing act to support the economy and people's livelihoods while trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 Touchline: 1800-377-2252 Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

However, it may be worthwhile to carefully weigh the gains of future lockdowns, be they partial or full lockdowns, against the potential opportunity costs, for the sake of a healthy and happy nation.

A life lost to suicide is no less precious, no less painful, than a life lost to Covid-19.

Low Siew Hua