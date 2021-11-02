A heartland location trumps prime land for practicality

I cannot grasp the popularity of HDB flats in prime locations.

I choose to live in the heartland for the practicality that it affords me.

In front of my flat is AMK Hub, beside it is the Ang Mo Kio MRT station. Soon, the Ang Mo Kio Cross Island Line station will be beside my block.

Two wet markets nearby flank my estate's front and rear.

Two coffee shops are just a hop and a skip behind my block.

To me, these amenities supersede living on prime land and at the city centre.

Flat-searchers, I recommend practicality any time, especially as we advance in age.

Tiang Voon Cheng