A healthy perspective vital when looking at raw numbers

I found Straits Times journalist Timothy Goh's report "S'pore could see 2,000 Covid-19 deaths yearly: Janil" (Nov 2) helpful in providing vital context for interpreting the number of Covid-19 deaths.

The constant reports on Covid-19 cases and deaths, without the background to understand the figures, may be affecting the mental health of many Singaporeans.

The projected figure of 2,000 deaths is half the annual number of fatalities due to influenza, viral pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.

There were 4,153 deaths from pneumonia and influenza last year.

Why were we not anxious about these deaths? We were not constantly focused on the average of 12 daily deaths.

The most severe pandemic in recent history, the 1918 influenza pandemic, saw some 50 million deaths globally even without air travel spreading the virus.

Let us maintain a healthy perspective that Covid-19, while a major concern, is not as bad as the raw numbers would seem to suggest. We will then have better mental health and resilience for the next inevitable pandemic.

Albert Tay Beng Guan