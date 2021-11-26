A good step towards more inclusive society

I welcome the development of a Housing Board estate in the Mount Pleasant area (Around 5,000 HDB flats to be built in Mount Pleasant; first BTO project for sale within next 5 years, Nov 24).

I am sure the average Singaporean who has visited the area has wondered if he would ever be able to afford living amid such lush greenery.

Now that flats will be developed in the area, heartlanders can look forward to a shorter journey to schools such as St Joseph's Institution and Singapore Chinese Girls' School if they get the chance to study there.

They can enjoy the facilities of the nearby Tanglin Community Club. They can also look forward to jogging around the quiet community of the surrounding landed property estate.

This is truly a good step forward to having a more inclusive society.

Lee Yim May