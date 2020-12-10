World Economic Forum

Forum: A boost for Singapore's global clout

Skyline of Singapore's financial district on Dec 8, 2020.
Skyline of Singapore's financial district on Dec 8, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Headlines about the poor economy resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic have dominated the papers these days, so the news about next year's World Economic Forum brought me much cheer (Singapore to host World Economic Forum next year, Dec 8).

This is undoubtedly an enormous affirmation of our country's value proposition to the world.

Congratulations to the people and our government officials who have worked tirelessly to make Singapore noticed by such a prestigious organisation that it would choose the city state as the preferred venue to hold such an important meeting.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 10, 2020, with the headline 'A boost for Singapore's global clout'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 