Forum: A boost for Singapore's global clout

Headlines about the poor economy resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic have dominated the papers these days, so the news about next year's World Economic Forum brought me much cheer (Singapore to host World Economic Forum next year, Dec 8).

This is undoubtedly an enormous affirmation of our country's value proposition to the world.

Congratulations to the people and our government officials who have worked tirelessly to make Singapore noticed by such a prestigious organisation that it would choose the city state as the preferred venue to hold such an important meeting.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip