Based on what has been reported, the choice of Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team is supported by many Singaporeans.

The 4G leaders should take over the helm as soon as possible to face the fast-changing global environment.

Let's give the new team the space to manoeuvre and move forward with their style and ideas.

We must have full confidence in their abilities.

Goh Boon Kai