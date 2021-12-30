Stepped-up checks to ensure compliance

We refer to Mr Tay Choon Noi's letter, "Concerned about enforcement of safe management measures in 24-hour gyms" (Dec 24).

Sport Singapore (SportSG) is working closely with the sport and fitness industry, including the management of the 24-hr Anytime Fitness franchise, to ensure compliance with safe management measures (SMMs). This includes the need to have a safe management officer present during operating hours who will be in charge of the SMMs for the facility.

SportSG's enforcement officers are deployed to conduct regular checks on sport and fitness facilities. In the light of the current situation, we have stepped up the frequency of checks.

We have taken enforcement actions against businesses or individuals who fail to comply with SMMs. Such actions include fines and mandatory closure of the establishment for a period. Major offences are subject to prosecution.

Everyone has a part to play to stem the transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

SportSG urges all sport and fitness operators and patrons to continue to remain vigilant and comply with SMMs, which are put in place to keep the community safe.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

SportSG

SportSG's enforcement officers are deployed to conduct regular checks on sport and fitness facilities. In the light of the current situation, we have stepped up the frequency of checks.