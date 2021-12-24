Concerned about enforcement of safe management measures

I read with concern about the suspected Omicron cluster at an Anytime Fitness outlet (Suspected Omicron cluster at gym in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Dec 21; Some avoiding gym with suspected Omicron cluster, Dec 22).

I live near a 24-hour gym in Hougang that recently added a frosted sticker to its glass front doors.

One evening at 9pm, I managed to sneak a peek through the glass front and saw that there was no staff member at the gym's reception counter to check entrants' vaccination status, ensure masks are worn when members are resting and manage capacity limits.

On another occasion as I stood outside at the entrance, I saw a member access the gym without any verification.

If this is standard practice at what can be considered a gym's peak hours, I worry what happens past midnight.

If gyms want to open for 24 hours, they should make sure that there is a staff member present at all times to ensure that members are following the rules.

Tay Choon Noi