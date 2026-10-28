Forum: Reconsider plan to stop offering plastic bags at NUH pharmacies

I refer to the article “NUH to stop offering plastic bags at pharmacies from November” (Oct 27).

While it is necessary to be environmentally friendly, the National University Hospital should consider the needs of patients. For example, a person discharged from the accident and emergency department at midnight might be unable to find suitable packaging to hold his medication.



Medication may be expensive and perishable. I feel it is the hospital’s responsibility to provide suitable packaging for patients to safe-keep their medication on their journey home. Donated bags may not always be available and paper bags cannot protect against rain and could give way – spilling medication onto the ground .

Lim Boon Wah