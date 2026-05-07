Forum: Do more to protect air travellers as Iran war causes chaos and drives up costs

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The tensions in the Middle East since late February have underscored how quickly distant conflicts can affect everyday life in Singapore. Nowhere is this more evident than in global aviation, where rising fuel prices, higher insurance costs and operational disruptions are affecting airlines and passengers.

The aviation industry is especially sensitive to oil price fluctuations, with fuel forming a major share of operating costs. The latest instability has driven prices upwards, tightening already thin margins. At the same time, insurers have raised war-risk premiums, adding further pressure on airlines.

Faced with these costs and risks, airlines are making difficult adjustments. Some flights are being rerouted to avoid conflict zones, while others have been reduced or cancelled. These are not merely precautionary moves; they reflect the growing challenge of sustaining viable operations under uncertain conditions.

Even flights that bypass affected areas are not immune. Longer routes increase fuel burn, complicate scheduling and strain airline networks. The knock-on effects are felt across the system: more frequent delays, fewer flights and, at times, higher fares.

For travellers in Singapore, such disruptions are experienced through last-minute itinerary changes, longer journey times and reduced predictability when making plans. This reflects the reality of a deeply interconnected world. Aviation is closely tied to energy markets, insurance systems and global supply chains. Disruptions in one domain quickly cascade into others.

More can be done to protect travellers. Airlines should give updates on disruptions more clearly and frequently, so passengers are not left uncertain. Refunds and rebooking processes should also be made more transparent and consistent.

During prolonged disruptions, clearer service commitments would help ensure passengers are treated fairly when travel plans are affected beyond their control.

Each disruption may seem minor, but the cumulative impact is significant. Over time, they erode expectations of reliability and efficiency in air travel.

The recent strains on aviation offer a broader lesson: Events abroad can quickly be felt at home, and resilience will be key to navigating an increasingly uncertain landscape.

Dawn Chen Wenhui