Forum: Introduce enforcement mechanisms for unresolved estate defects

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

When residents report defects affecting their homes, they expect proper investigations and timely action.

But what happens when a management corporation strata title (MCST) relies on visual inspections and its own interpretations for prolonged periods, without engaging qualified professionals to conduct appropriate technical assessments?

My home has been experiencing persistent water seepage believed to originate from the external facade for approximately six months. Despite repeated inspections and follow-ups, the actual source remains unconfirmed. This prolonged uncertainty reflects the MCST’s continued reliance on visual inspections rather than a proper technical investigation.

My experience raises a broader concern about how private estate defects are investigated and managed. When conclusions are drawn without adequate technical evidence, there is a risk of incorrect diagnoses, ineffective repairs and prolonged delays. The consequences extend beyond inconvenience. Persistent defects can cause further damage to residents’ homes and their neighbours’ properties, and pose safety risks.

I propose that technical assessments by suitably qualified professionals be required when defects remain unresolved beyond a prescribed period.

There should also be clear guidelines requiring managing agents to escalate unresolved cases to qualified professionals. Where managing agents fail to comply, the relevant authorities should have clear enforcement mechanisms.

Residents paying maintenance fees should not have to endure prolonged uncertainty, potential property damage and repeated follow-ups.

Edmund Goh