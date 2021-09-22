For Subscribers
Forget the 'she-cession' - women will redefine the labour market
Data shows share performance of firms can be 50% higher when there are more women leaders.
(FINANCIAL TIMES) Are we moving towards the feminisation of work? And could this lead to a more balanced workplace and economy? I believe the answer to both of these questions is "yes".
The idea seems antithetical in the face of the "she-cession", in which women dropped out of the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic at higher rates than men in order to buffer a sudden loss of childcare and shoulder the burdens of homeschooling.