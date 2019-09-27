Foreign meddling - why new laws are needed against an ancient threat

What is foreign interference? What are the methods, what is happening now?

Essentially, foreign interference is when a country, external agencies or people try to shape the behaviour, actions and policies of a target country.

This sort of foreign interference is age-old, and it is a basic principle of international relations.

We can find examples in China for many of these things. During the Warring States Period, we have the State of Yan. It was led by the brilliant General Yue Yi and he conquered most of the state of Qi by 284BC. King Zhao of Yan died five years later in 279BC. The opposing general saw an opportunity - that maybe he could bribe Yan officials and pass on the rumour that General Yue Yi was plotting to take over the Kingdom of Qi - to create discord between the newly installed King and his most effective general. Creating suspicion worked. General Yue Yi was dismissed and was forced to flee. Yan's forces were weakened and they were eventually driven away.

And we move over to the superpower around the 2nd century BC - Rome.

If we look at Rome and Greece in those times, Greek politicians were constantly quarrelling. They began to appeal to Roman politicians and authorities, to gain in both intra-polis conflicts and inter-polis conflicts. To court favour with the superpower Rome, some Achaean politicians also started to undermine the Achaean League's unity. They lobbied Roman senators to intervene in Greek affairs and prop up pro-Roman collaborators in Greek states, 2,000 plus years ago. When Sparta wanted to secede from the Achaean League, pro-Roman embassies appealed to Rome to intervene. Over time, the independence of the Greeks was diluted. Rome was, of course, very happy to do all of these. The collective resolve of the Greeks weakened. This eventually led to the conquest of Greece.

Active interference in another country's affairs is a given in international relations. Collaborators within a country, working with foreign interests, is also a given, knowingly as well as unknowingly. And if you look at methods of such interference, it has taken a variety of forms.

To start with, at the highest level, we have diplomatic channels. Often legitimate because you use diplomacy to bring across viewpoints and persuade other countries. But, of course, these channels can also be used to subvert and interfere with other states. And frankly, there are no angels in this business. So let's drop the hypocrisy. Many big countries do this to smaller countries and to one another. We have been the subject of such favours from China, from Russia, from the United States and the UK. Second, using covert agents of influence, under the control of intelligence agencies. You have recent reports from Australia and New Zealand. From Australia, there have been reports of attempts to fund a senator and control him.

Ourselves, just two years ago, we expelled Dr Huang Jing, an agent of influence. He was a professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and was in contact with foreign intelligence organisations and agents. He used his position at the school to engage prominent and influential Singaporeans. He told them he had "privileged information". He tried to influence senior public officials. He tried to change and manage Singapore's foreign policy. He also recruited others to help him.



Third, is the media. A key node through which foreign states can exert influence over domestic public opinion and in some cases, through the secret funding and control of publications. In other cases, having agents use the cover of journalists themselves.

In the 1970s in Singapore, we had two such operations involving our newspapers, The Eastern Sun and The Singapore Herald. The Eastern Sun worked with a news agency of communist China and received funding from them. The Singapore Herald took money from foreign sources - a Malaysian politician. It pushed an anti-government line and was also stridently against national service, which was a key pillar in defending Singapore. The Singapore Herald continuously ran articles against national service.

More recently, we have received reports again from Australia and New Zealand of newspapers which receive money from overseas and push foreign countries' viewpoints.

Another way of doing this, non-governmental organisations (NGOs). States have been known to target cause-based movements in other states. But the whole concept has been, in a sense, turbo-charged and revolutionised because the Internet has opened up limitless possibilities to advance these interests.

THE GERASIMOV DOCTRINE

There is a military doctrine developed for the Internet age - it is called the Gerasimov Doctrine, named after the Russian military Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. He has said the "Rules of War" have been redefined, like using non-kinetic military measures such as hostile information campaigns (HICs). What they can do is identify what they call the "protest potential" of any population of a target country, then create protests, deepen divisions and increase hostility among the different groups, and get them to distrust institutions. In that country, trust in institutions and systems gets damaged, and the people lose faith in democracy as a whole.

The Gerasimov Doctrine states that these non-kinetic measures, done through the Internet, can in many cases exceed the power of force and weapons. And you don't need conventional warfare. You exploit the protest potential, keep the population in the country in a constant state of turmoil and ineffectiveness, and degrade their ability to deal with it - including their own economic issues or external threats. That is how you bring down a country.

Wars no longer need to be declared because the internal opposition is created as a "permanently operating front" in the target country. The fault lines are also exploited by bad actors, both internal and external, on hot-button issues. They tap legitimate sentiments, they target reasonable people. They use legitimate news outlets as conduits. They convert disinformation into mainstream information, they enlist what Lenin famously called "useful idiots" to the cause.

The Internet has made HICs cheap, easy and effective to mount. There is a growing commercial industry which supports all of this. Last year, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods was given some of the going rates for tools and services: You want one million Instagram likes - only US$18 (S$25). You want 100 Twitter followers, likes or retweets - 34 US cents. You want 100 YouTube subscribers - 66 US cents. You want to use online propaganda to instigate a street protest in the US - US$200,000. You can do it.

Princeton University did a count of large-scale online "foreign influence efforts" from 2013 to 2018. They found 53 distinct instances, targeting 24 different countries.

The combination of these online HICs and the offline activities - foreign-controlled media/sites, agents of influence, NGOs, groups of citizens who fan the flames, knowingly and unknowingly - all of this combined is extremely toxic, extremely powerful.

If you look at Brexit - surveys by King's College London suggested that 40 per cent of Britons still believe Britain sends £350 million (S$597 million) a week to the European Union. Nearly a third still believe that areas of Britain are controlled by syariah law, and there are no-go areas for non-Muslims. And these people overwhelmingly voted for Brexit, and there was a marginal victory for Brexit, about 4 per cent.

NEW NARATIF AND TOC

All of that hasn't happened in its full glory in Singapore, but it can. Some of it has already happened. And we also see some nascent attempts to combine the different approaches. I will give you one example.

A group of activists met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad last year.

Historian Thum Ping Tjin urged him to bring democracy to Singapore; among other countries. Dr Thum also said Singapore should become part of Malaysia and celebrate Independence on Sept 16, Malaysia Day. Dr Thum and his partner Kirsten Han, who also met Tun Dr Mahathir, set up an organisation called New Naratif, which is significantly funded by a foreign foundation and has received other foreign contributions as well.

Ms Han, on video, has said Singapore has failed compared with Hong Kong because 500,000 people don't go out on the streets to march, unlike Hong Kong. She wants to change that, through classes run by New Naratif.

This will seem ridiculous on so many levels, but we can leave that aside because everyone is entitled to their views, however reasonable or unreasonable. My primary point is that is it right for foreign funding to be received in order to advance these viewpoints? That's the question that should be posed.

There is The Online Citizen (TOC), an online news site which targets Singaporeans. TOC uses foreigners, including Malaysians, and employs them to write almost exclusively negative articles on Singapore's social and political matters, including inflammatory articles that seek to fracture social cohesion.

They supported a call for Singapore civil servants to follow the example of Hong Kong civil servants in protesting. They made allegations about Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, which has led to a civil suit by PM Lee, and falsely attacked his character and fitness to hold office. These two articles are by a Malaysian who, based on publicly available information, is said to be in Shah Alam, near Kuala Lumpur. I am not commenting on the legal merits of the article since it is the subject of a lawsuit. Only that a foreigner, living in Malaysia, wrote these things for a Singapore site, to target a Singapore audience. Telling Singapore civil servants to protest and calling into question the Prime Minister's integrity. She has written many other articles to try and influence viewpoints within Singapore. Who controls her? Who pays her? What is her purpose? These are all legitimate questions. Appearing on the Internet, on TOC, most readers would just assume that this was by a genuine Singaporean contributor.

There are many other Malaysian writers as well on TOC. It is said that for TOC, out of 14 administrators, only five are located in Singapore. Nine are outside. Four in Malaysia and two in Indonesia. We don't know who they are. Are they Singaporeans? Are they foreigners?

There is a grey area here. For responsible media, both Singaporean and those employing foreigners, there would be the assumption that they will have some ethics. Of course that can be exploited, but they are subject to a framework. In every country, there is a framework for how media behaves.

For online news sites, there are anonymous writers where no one knows who they are. Their motivations and who is paying them is unknown. For all you know, they could be foreigners, as we see in the case of TOC.

Writing inflammatory stuff and having no interest in social and political stability within the country. Their only interest is to get eyeballs and if they are under the influence of other agencies, they can easily be used as tools for foreign interests. Such sites have been used by foreign countries to attack and deepen divisions.

THE RESPONSES

Some, in particular tech companies, suggest self-regulation.

The question is, can tech companies be left to self-regulate in the absence of legislation? I think the clear answer is no.

Part of the issue is that their business model militates against proper self-regulation. The more users, the more content there is on their platforms, the more user attention they can sell to advertisers, the more their profits.

Removing fake users, removing fake accounts, investigating coordinated inauthentic behaviour - these are all costly. The tech companies are in a position of conflict where their business interests often conflict with what needs to be done in the broader society's interests.

Within countries, there will be laws that deal with how, in specific industries, conflicts of interest ought to be resolved. It cannot be any different for tech companies. There is no difference in principle as to why they should be different.

We, as a Government, would like to work with the tech companies. Tech companies are our partners, they are not our opponents. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg himself has said in March that regulation is necessary, and that this is beyond the tech companies. But he also says there needs to be global standards agreed to by all the countries for such legislation.

Would you expect the US, Russia and China, for a start, to agree on common standards for what is not acceptable? And what the common standards ought to be? Suggestions that there can be legislation are welcome, but suggestions that such legislation should be based on universal common standards, I think, are not very practical. The different social, political and cultural contexts in each country will make a broad international agreement nearly impossible.

The state cannot take a hands-off approach. I think it is useful to look at what some countries have done.

France has introduced an Information Manipulation Law. The law mandates transparency over social media platforms' algorithms and election advertising. It allows the French national broadcasting agency to suspend television channels "controlled by a foreign state or under the influence" of that state if they deliberately disseminate false information likely to affect the integrity of elections.

In Germany, you have the Network Enforcement Act. It compels social networks to monitor and remove illegal online content. And I quote, "obviously illegal" hate speech and other postings must be removed within 24 hours of receiving a notification, or the platforms may face fines.

Australia passed a package of new laws very quickly last year, which were aimed at preventing foreign interference. It includes restrictions on foreigners making political donations, stronger espionage laws, tougher penalties, and a requirement that agents or lobbyists who represent foreign nations or entities must register their interests.

Israel has put in transparency requirements for NGOs receiving more than half of their funding from foreign state sources.

We put in legislation - the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act that deals with falsehoods. That's a framework for encouraging discussion based on facts. It allows corrections to be carried, requires corrections to be carried, if there are falsehoods which affect public interest. But it doesn't deal with HICs.

It wasn't intended to deal with HICs because well-done HICs don't just depend on falsehoods - it would be an entire apparatus targeting a target country using a mixture of falsehoods.

HOW TO TACKLE DIVERSE THREATS

I have said separately that we will put in legislation to deal with HICs, and I think we need to do that. If you look at what powers would be necessary to counter foreign interference, which includes HICs, it will have to give the Government powers to make targeted, surgical interventions to investigate and respond expeditiously to HICs.

Which also means getting the information so that we are able to investigate the provenance of content to see whether and to what extent it is foreign interference, and to have the appropriate response.

France's law targets falsehoods during elections. But HICs use a range of content, not just falsehoods, and it's not usually restricted to just election periods.

HICs, as the Gerasimov Doctrine makes clear, is where you constantly keep the other society off balance by increasing and exploiting the "protest potential".

So the legislation needs to be able to deal with this diverse range of threats, including the flow of funds. And we may also need to consider how we restrict foreign participation in the leadership of specific organisations, and say Singaporeans are fine, but to what extent should foreigners be there? They are closely involved in our political landscape.

I would like to leave you two thoughts: First, foreign interference is an age-old threat, which has adapted to modern technology, and states must be able to deal with these threats. Second, this is an issue of sovereignty and national security. The Government has to lead from the front, and we need to ensure we have the right tools to fight this threat.