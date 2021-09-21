Foreign manpower: Making the global talent approach work for Singapore

Much has been said in Parliament and the media over the past week about foreign competition in the job market. Two things are clear from this important debate.

First, Singapore must continue to welcome global talent if it is to remain a successful global city that creates good opportunities for its people. Second, a significant number of Singaporeans continue to feel deep anxiety about foreign competition for jobs. The upshot is that there is a need to find effective ways to reassure citizens and ensure that the global talent approach works well for Singapore now and into the future.