Forced plane landing by Belarus sets a dangerous global precedent

If tiny Belarus can do it, why not Iran or Russia? China, with its claims over the South China Sea, could assert the right to intercept any ship or plane crossing the waterway.

People holding paper planes on Monday during a protest in Warsaw, Poland, against the detention of Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich, who was detained as a Ryanair plane that he was on en route from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk.
Gideon Rachman
  • Published
    36 min ago
The "rules-based international order" is a dull phrase beloved by diplomats that can sound like a meaningless cliché. Mr Boris Johnson, Britain's Prime Minister, even briefly considered instructing his officials to stop using the term.

But if anyone doubts the need for a rules-based international order, they should consider what has just happened to Ryanair flight FR4978 from Greece to Lithuania. The plane was crossing Belarus when it was forced to land in Minsk - allowing the government there to detain Mr Roman Protasevich, a prominent Belarusian journalist, who has chronicled the brutal repression in his home country.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 27, 2021, with the headline 'Forced plane landing by Belarus sets a dangerous global precedent'.
