For dads, flexi-work is just what the doctor ordered

“Priorities.”
That word lingered in my mind long after I made my way home from a farewell dinner for a colleague at the law firm where I worked. It was around two years ago, and my wife was pregnant at the time.
“Priorities.”
That word lingered in my mind long after I made my way home from a farewell dinner for a colleague at the law firm where I worked. It was around two years ago, and my wife was pregnant at the time.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.