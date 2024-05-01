For dads, flexi-work is just what the doctor ordered

Flexible work arrangements should not reinforce the notion that women alone have to juggle the burden of work and caregiving.

Darius Lee

Although more women than men prefer flexi-work arrangements, studies show that, in fact, a majority of people from both sexes want them. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
May 01, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 01, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

“Priorities.”

That word lingered in my mind long after I made my way home from a farewell dinner for a colleague at the law firm where I worked. It was around two years ago, and my wife was pregnant at the time.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top