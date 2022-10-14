For better mental health policies, hear what young people have to say

World Mental Health Day is a timely reminder of the need to prioritise the youth voice in the design of policies right from the get-go

Tricia Tan Hui Ling For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"Just found out my mum has cancer. I'm taking O levels this year... (my mum) wants me to focus on my exams but I really don't feel like doing anything," read a post that went viral on a popular online forum, Reddit, just days before this year's World Mental Health Day on Monday.

Though I am 23 this year, the heartfelt lament hit home as my mother, too, was diagnosed with cancer when I was in my third year of medical school in 2020, a critical one transitioning from sterile textbooks into the world of "real medicine" in the hospitals.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 14, 2022, with the headline For better mental health policies, hear what young people have to say. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top