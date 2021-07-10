Football - the trials and triumphs of national identity in a game

Sport and politics don't mix. That is what all sports associations say. That is also what many of us tend to believe. But as the football teams of England and Italy confront each other tomorrow for the European Football Championship's final match at London's Wembley Stadium, the nationalism and political aspirations of both countries will loom large over the event.

If the Italians carry the coveted European cup tomorrow, that will be cast by politicians in Rome as a moment of redemption after the horrid experience of the coronavirus pandemic which hit Italy particularly hard; the rags-to-riches personal stories of the young Italian players are bound to be hailed as the start of a broader national revival, after decades of economic decline and blows to the national self-esteem.