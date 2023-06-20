Food fights: The trouble with national dishes

There was lots of talk of the signature dishes and inimitable styles of the top spots as this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants was announced on Tuesday. Central in Lima creates its singular cuisine from the most astonishing produce of Peru – from Amazonian piranha to Andean potatoes to globular algae plucked from forest rivulets. Alchemist in Copenhagen and Mugaritz in San Sebastian continue to push the radical rethinking of dining that El Bulli began on Spain’s Costa Brava. The Chairman in Hong Kong innovates Cantonese tradition – the steamed flower crab, the smoked goose, the rice broth with lobster – with such elan that lesser establishments have little choice but to imitate to stay current.

Creativity and craft establish the identities of these restaurants. Foodies like me make pilgrimages to them at great expense and with much gusto because the experiences cannot be replicated anywhere else.