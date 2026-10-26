Foodcourts don’t deserve to be targets of Singapore’s culinary snobbery

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It’s easy to dismiss foodcourts as overpriced, sanitised versions of our hawker culture. But the best ones can be a good middle ground.

There is a certain kind of Singaporean food snobbery that believes the more comfortable the surroundings, the less authentic the meal.

You know the sort. The only bak chor mee worth eating must apparently be tucked away in the back corner of an industrial estate, while the best prata should be eaten piping hot as you perspire in a grungy eatery.