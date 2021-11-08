For Subscribers
Fix Facebook's flaws, don't kill it
A global discussion on how best to adapt to a world of increasingly powerful technology companies is needed. In the meantime, there are immediate first steps that can be taken.
Facebook offers a product that provides the social interaction, information, and news consumed by three billion people. That's why it's so important that critics, lawmakers, and regulators have accused the company of using algorithms that promote extreme, hateful and often false content in order to drive traffic and maximise profits.
Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg adamantly denies these charges, but governments everywhere are beginning to recognise the scale of the threat the company poses.