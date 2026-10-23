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Firstdate: Why looking for love in your domain makes sense

Matching within one’s industry has advantages, but there’s more to a relationship than a shared reality

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For time-starved Singaporeans whose working hours leave little room for traditional socialising, an industry-wide filter could reduce the “search costs” of finding a compatible partner. 

For time-starved Singaporeans whose working hours leave little room for traditional socialising, an industry-wide filter could reduce the “search costs” of finding a compatible partner. 

PHOTO LIANHE ZAOBAO

Kenneth Tan

Romance within the same organisation or sector is hardly new. But is dating within your industry the most rational way to find a partner?

When GovTech began piloting FirstDate, a Singpass-verified platform that uses an algorithm to match single public officers aged 21 to 35 from different agencies, many questions revolved around what it was trying to achieve.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.