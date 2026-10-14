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First the banks, now a karaoke chain? Cybercrime is becoming routine

Fighting AI-supercharged attacks with legacy IT defences is untenable.

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While ransomware attacks globally slid by 3% between July 2025 and June 2026, according to Microsoft’s Digital Defense Report, they surged 67% in Japan.

While ransomware attacks globally slid by 3% between July 2025 and June 2026, according to Microsoft’s Digital Defense Report, they surged 67% in Japan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Catherine Thorbecke

A spate of cyberattacks that has rocked Japan Inc in recent weeks is alarming not because of some novel artificial intelligence hacking methods, but the sheer scale. 

The head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s cybersecurity body went so far as to describe it as a “state of emergency in cyberspace”. Brokerage firm Daiwa Securities, SoftBank’s cloud subsidiary IDC Frontier, railway operator JR East, convenience-store chain Lawson, car-rental platform Times, and even a major karaoke operator and grilled meats restaurant chain have all been affected. It’s been hard to keep track of the barrage of incidents. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.