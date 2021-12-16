By Invitation
First, do no harm to healthcare workers
The healthcare system must ensure that front-line medical staff get the help they need for mental stress and moral injuries
In Tim O'Brien's 1990 book about American soldiers fighting in the Vietnam War, The Things They Carried, the narrator of one of the stories tells the readers: "Twenty years ago I watched a man die on the trail near the village of My Khe. I did not kill him.
"But I was present, you see, and my presence was guilt enough. I remember his face, which was not a pretty face, because his jaw was in his throat, and I remember feeling the burden of responsibility and grief. I blame myself. And rightly so, because I was present."