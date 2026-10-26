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Firms can’t find the skills they need. Are they looking in the right place?

Training alone can’t solve the issue of a skills mismatch unless businesses change certain practices.

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Government support and training providers may help but workforce transformation ultimately takes place withing businesses, says the writer.

Government support and training providers may help, but workforce transformation ultimately takes place within businesses, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Chin Wei Jia

Singapore has spent the past decade building a strong culture of lifelong learning. More businesses are investing in training and more workers are embracing upskilling.

Yet it finds itself caught in a bind. Even as training participation rises, many businesses continue to struggle to find the skills they need.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.