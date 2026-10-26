Firms can’t find the skills they need. Are they looking in the right place?
Training alone can’t solve the issue of a skills mismatch unless businesses change certain practices.
Chin Wei Jia
Singapore has spent the past decade building a strong culture of lifelong learning. More businesses are investing in training and more workers are embracing upskilling.
Yet it finds itself caught in a bind. Even as training participation rises, many businesses continue to struggle to find the skills they need.