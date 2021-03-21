Finding hope for a generation of crises

To get through bad times now and in time to come, youth must adopt a new attitude with three key shifts

Ng Chia Wee
As youth are often at the forefront of change, we are best positioned to reshape society.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," Charles Dickens' A Tale Of Two Cities begins.

The world of the late 18th century described by the English author is distinct in many ways from the world of 2021, but for many young people like myself, the core sentiment expressed in the quote above still saliently captures the spirit of the times.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 