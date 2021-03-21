For Subscribers
Finding hope for a generation of crises
To get through bad times now and in time to come, youth must adopt a new attitude with three key shifts
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," Charles Dickens' A Tale Of Two Cities begins.
The world of the late 18th century described by the English author is distinct in many ways from the world of 2021, but for many young people like myself, the core sentiment expressed in the quote above still saliently captures the spirit of the times.