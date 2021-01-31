Finding beauty and value in going grey

As the new year is being welcomed with resolutions and goals, I have decided to take a contrary approach. Thanks to Covid-19 experiences, instead of adding to my always full to-do list, I have chosen to drop one item - colouring my hair.

Last year, I learnt that the same external stimulus can have different effects on people. During the circuit breaker phase when many baked bread, or whipped up coffee and envy in equal measure with their Instagram posts, I discovered an unexpected side effect to working from home. If I kept the camera off during Zoom meetings, I could leave my grey hair uncoloured. No pressure to conform or make excuses.