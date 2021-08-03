For Subscribers
Fighting the stigma of mental illness
Mental illnesses have become more common but the persistence of negative associations means many children are not getting help
One boy was found dead in a school. Another, with a history of mental health issues, has been remanded in prison.
These tragic events two weeks ago have raised the nation's awareness of mental illness in the young. They have also made me reflect on my work as a child psychiatrist for 20 years. For me, the most painful periods have been seeing my patients end their young lives.
