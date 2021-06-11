Home Ground

Fighting racism calls for all to take a clear stand against it

This means calling it out, in public and online, rather than shrugging it off to keep up the pretence of getting along.

A video was widely circulated of a Chinese man scolding an Indian man, who was out with his girlfriend, for preying on Chinese girls.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DAVE PARK ASH/FACEBOOK
Racism has been much in the news after a video was widely circulated of a Chinese man scolding an Indian man, who was out with his girlfriend, for preying on Chinese girls. The Chinese man was heard on video calling their relationship a disgrace and saying they should date within their own race.

Mr Dave Parkash, 26, is of Indian-Filipino descent and his girlfriend Jacqueline Ho, 27, is half-Thai and half-Chinese Singaporean. The encounter was filmed by Ms Ho and made public by Mr Parkash, and rapidly went viral.

