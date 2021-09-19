On My Mind

Fighting bigotry is everyone's business

We cannot say that racism is merely the government's business and shrug it off because we are all responsible for the societies we live in.

Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    36 min ago
I am fearful of a gap-toothed seven-year-old with an abiding love for L.O.L Surprise dolls. I am apprehensive about a time 14 years from now when she might ask me: So what sort of world have you left us? What type of citizen were you?

Did you fight for fairness, challenge stereotypes, decry misogyny, stand up to bigots, reject xenophobia, defy racism?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 19, 2021, with the headline 'Fighting bigotry is everyone's business'.
