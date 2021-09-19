For Subscribers
On My Mind
Fighting bigotry is everyone's business
We cannot say that racism is merely the government's business and shrug it off because we are all responsible for the societies we live in.
I am fearful of a gap-toothed seven-year-old with an abiding love for L.O.L Surprise dolls. I am apprehensive about a time 14 years from now when she might ask me: So what sort of world have you left us? What type of citizen were you?
Did you fight for fairness, challenge stereotypes, decry misogyny, stand up to bigots, reject xenophobia, defy racism?