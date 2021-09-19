Fighting bigotry is everyone's business

I am fearful of a gap-toothed seven-year-old with an abiding love for L.O.L Surprise dolls. I am apprehensive about a time 14 years from now when she might ask me: So what sort of world have you left us? What type of citizen were you?

Did you fight for fairness, challenge stereotypes, decry misogyny, stand up to bigots, reject xenophobia, defy racism?