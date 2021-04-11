Fight against Covid-19 offers lessons for dealing with climate change

Like the uninspired sermon writer who finds a way to link everything to Jesus, some commentators find a way to link everything to climate change. In December, an editorial in The Lancet medical journal on Covid-19 and climate change announced that "the causes of both crises share commonalities, and their effects are converging... both born of human activity that has led to environmental degradation".

I suppose so. But as with the vicar whose odd socks remind him of the miracle of the loaves and fishes, just because the analogy can be made does not make it insightful.