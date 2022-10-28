Fears of a global recession must not set back climate action at COP27

The COP27 United Nations climate summit will open in Egypt on Nov 6 at a time when the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel is getting brighter. But the prospects of averting a climate catastrophe seem nowhere in sight, as global and country policies fall far short of the drastic measures needed to decarbonise economies and put them on a sustainable path. Frustratingly, the economic and technical solutions, as well as the financial resources, to do this are within reach. What is lacking is the political will – the sort of determination used to confront Covid-19 – to tackle climate change, humanity’s gravest risk.

Relief over the subsiding pandemic must not lead to complacency over the climate crisis. A breakthrough is needed to convince governments and the private sector that the immense resources necessary for climate mitigation will not slow economic growth compared with doing nothing – a tough task, especially amid fears of a global recession. COP27 will register some success if it can send a resounding message that the societal cost of climate inaction, even during a time of sluggish economic growth, will dwarf the cost of climate action.