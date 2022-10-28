Fears of a global recession must not set back climate action at COP27

Political will – the sort of determination used to confront Covid-19 – is needed to tackle climate change, humanity’s gravest risk, at the UN climate summit in Egypt in November.

Vinod Thomas

Climate action calls for more resources across countries than previously thought. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
The COP27 United Nations climate summit will open in Egypt on Nov 6 at a time when the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel is getting brighter. But the prospects of averting a climate catastrophe seem nowhere in sight, as global and country policies fall far short of the drastic measures needed to decarbonise economies and put them on a sustainable path. Frustratingly, the economic and technical solutions, as well as the financial resources, to do this are within reach. What is lacking is the political will – the sort of determination used to confront Covid-19 – to tackle climate change, humanity’s gravest risk.

Relief over the subsiding pandemic must not lead to complacency over the climate crisis. A breakthrough is needed to convince governments and the private sector that the immense resources necessary for climate mitigation will not slow economic growth compared with doing nothing – a tough task, especially amid fears of a global recession. COP27 will register some success if it can send a resounding message that the societal cost of climate inaction, even during a time of sluggish economic growth, will dwarf the cost of climate action.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

