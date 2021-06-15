Fastly's cautionary tale of Internet fallibility

Digital outages periodically reveal the Web’s inherent flaw – human beings

Richard Waters
Some major websites were left inaccessible on June 8, 2021, after technical issues hit Fastly.PHOTO: MIDAS JAPAN
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Excessively fragile, overdependent on unproven companies and prone to human errors that can wipe out service to millions - the outages that often hit online services can make the Internet feel like a house of cards. Digital life has become so important during the pandemic, why do we depend on a communications network whose reliability seems so volatile?

Last week's object lesson in Internet fallibility was served up by Fastly, which operates one of the largest content delivery networks. Private networks like this act as an enhancement to the public Internet, offering a higher level of assurance to media companies and others that their digital content will reach users reliably and quickly.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 