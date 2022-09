If I can't get on the wait list for the Hermes white Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, I can now get my hands on a MetaBirkin NFT. Perhaps. But it is not cheap.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the fashion industry global revenue was estimated between US$1.7 trillion (S$2.4 trillion) and US$2.5 trillion. The brand valuation of luxury fashion brands Louis Vuitton and Hermes are estimated to be US$36.8 billion and US$21.6 billion respectively.