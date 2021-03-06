For Subscribers
Fare thee well: The Substation's legacy will endure
The patron of the iconic arts centre says he accepts the decision to close the arts centre, which was struggling over finances and retaining relevance in recent years
The announcement by the board of directors of arts venue The Substation on Tuesday to close the company permanently has caused much unhappiness in the arts community.
Why did the board take such a drastic decision? In July, the building at 45 Armenian Street will be taken back by the National Arts Council (NAC) to undergo a two-year renovation.