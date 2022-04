(FINANCIAL TIMES) - In the last decade, the geopolitical club known as the Group of 20 (G-20) has seemed like an idea that is worthy - but dull.

During the 2008 financial crisis, the doughty group (which represents 80 per cent of the global economy) briefly found fame and relevance by forging a collective response to quell the crisis. Since then, it has championed sensible reforms in areas such as financial regulation.