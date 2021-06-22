For Subscribers
Fading faith? Fathoming the future of Singapore's religious landscape
With more people having no religious affiliation, it is time for a review of interfaith platforms to include additional voices and to promote greater understanding.
The Census of Population 2020 released by the Department of Statistics last week provides much food for thought on what lies ahead for our rich social tapestry.
For instance, figures from the census corroborate religious trends which have taken root over a few decades.