Facing the shadow during a pandemic of fear

Over these past weeks, especially for those in Singapore with Indian connections, the unending pandemic distress and India's high number of fatalities have brought new anxiety.

Just when it seemed glimmers of hope were discerned, not only has Singapore returned to partial restrictions, but also, for many Indian nationals here, hardly a day passes without news from their homeland of yet another death. Even if one is not individually close to them, many of these fatalities are at the end of a chain of relationships chillingly near the personal domain.