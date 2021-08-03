For Subscribers
Facebook's next frontier - the metaverse. What does that mean?
Advertising dominates Facebook's social-networking business model. Zuckerberg's move to create a virtual world raises the possibility of new revenue sources.
Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wants to reinvent Facebook. He has been telling analysts and journalists that he wants the company to lead the way to a completely different Internet.
He said: "In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company… In many ways the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology."