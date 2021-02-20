Evolve, adapt, innovate - S'pore's keys to the future

The pandemic has brought to the fore the role of governments around the world: from ensuring the health and safety of people to securing vaccines and essential supplies, to supporting businesses and workers to tide over the crisis. Each of these decisions directly impacts millions of lives and livelihoods. Globally, we have witnessed how they have sparked off collective reflection, over the duty and remit of government.

However, the heart of this debate is not new. Throughout history, we have seen a plethora of theories on the role of government. Some examples: