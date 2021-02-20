Evolve, adapt, innovate - S'pore's keys to the future

Faced with global disruptions, what will it take for Singapore to continue to succeed? Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing examined what has worked for Singapore thus far and how that might be applied to future challenges at the launch of a book by former minister Lim Hwee Hua on Thursday. Edited excerpts of his speech follow:

A stock keeper checking toilet paper rolls set for delivery at a warehouse last April. At the height of the pandemic, Singapore sprang into action to keep its supply chains open and its trade flows moving.
A stock keeper checking toilet paper rolls set for delivery at a warehouse last April. At the height of the pandemic, Singapore sprang into action to keep its supply chains open and its trade flows moving.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The pandemic has brought to the fore the role of governments around the world: from ensuring the health and safety of people to securing vaccines and essential supplies, to supporting businesses and workers to tide over the crisis. Each of these decisions directly impacts millions of lives and livelihoods. Globally, we have witnessed how they have sparked off collective reflection, over the duty and remit of government.

However, the heart of this debate is not new. Throughout history, we have seen a plethora of theories on the role of government. Some examples:

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 20, 2021, with the headline 'Evolve, adapt, innovate - S'pore's keys to the future'. Subscribe
Topics: 