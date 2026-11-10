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Everything Jensen Huang said about China is out the window

Huang spent years warning that China could win the AI race, and that export controls on cutting-edge chips have backfired. 

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Across Asia, Jensen Huang’s techno-optimism that AI shouldn’t be another zero-sum game was infectious, the writer says.

Across Asia, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s techno-optimism that AI shouldn’t be another zero-sum game was infectious, the writer says.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Catherine Thorbecke

No American argued harder for selling artificial-intelligence chips to China than Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang. His recurring advocacy previously could be easily explained by run-of-the-mill self-interest, with billions of dollars at stake. Now, that explanation has suddenly become a lot murkier.

Whether he was wrong or right in what he believed, everything that Huang has spent nearly every public appearance pitching in recent years has gone out the window after reports that he had an affair with a woman US intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese spy.

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