Everything I know about hope I learnt from my dog

A natural pessimist on the lessons offered by the four-legged optimists in her life

Margaret Renkl
In any household, the true master of hope is the family dog, says the writer, who describes herself as a pessimist.
In any household, the true master of hope is the family dog, says the writer, who describes herself as a pessimist.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The bad-luck streak started when I got Covid-19 and then it escalated: health troubles, deaths in the extended family, frantic worry about loved ones, too many of whom were struggling in the pandemic. All of it backgrounded by dire news about the natural world and my own beloved country. There have been times during the last 16 months when I wondered whether grief and fear were all I would ever feel again.

"When sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions," Hamlet's perfidious stepfather observes, failing to note that his own crimes are to blame for the rotten state of Denmark.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 11, 2021, with the headline 'Everything I know about hope I learnt from my dog'. Subscribe
Topics: 