Everyone wants to slow AI down. Nobody wants to lead the way
AI is the modern-day arms race and no one wants to be the first to ease up. The consequences may be disastrous.
David Kim
Jacob Coxon walked away from Anthropic before his stock options vested. A pretraining researcher who had worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI, he posted bluntly on X: neither company was acting responsibly. They were, he wrote on Sept 8, “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives”. His posts drew more than 100 million views.
The industry’s response was not what he might have expected.