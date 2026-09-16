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Everyone wants to slow AI down. Nobody wants to lead the way

AI is the modern-day arms race and no one wants to be the first to ease up. The consequences may be disastrous.

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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published a long essay calling on frontier AI labs to deliberately slow down. 

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published a long essay calling on frontier AI labs to deliberately slow down. 

PHOTO: AFP

David Kim

Jacob Coxon walked away from Anthropic before his stock options vested. A pretraining researcher who had worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI, he posted bluntly on X: neither company was acting responsibly. They were, he wrote on Sept 8, “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives”. His posts drew more than 100 million views.

The industry’s response was not what he might have expected.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.