Everyone wants to slow AI down. Nobody wants to lead the way

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AI is the modern-day arms race and no one wants to be the first to ease up. The consequences may be disastrous.

Jacob Coxon walked away from Anthropic before his stock options vested. A pretraining researcher who had worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI, he posted bluntly on X: neither company was acting responsibly. They were, he wrote on Sept 8, “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives”. His posts drew more than 100 million views.

The industry’s response was not what he might have expected.