'Every nation for itself' not the way to beat the bug

World desperately needs leadership

Dino Patti Djalal

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

To survive the Covid-19 crisis, the world will need a heavy dose of international cooperation and leadership. Herein lies the problem.

Despite the very compelling need for it, we are still not seeing the intense international cooperation needed to solve the crisis at hand. One apparent reason is an atmosphere of "every nation for itself".

In some cases, cooperation has also been hampered by strategic rivalry, particularly between the United States and China, meaning suspicion and zero-sum thinking continue to guide policy perspectives.

The most important area for international cooperation would be efforts to find a vaccine for the virus.

The challenge here is how to foster the right kind of international cooperation where scientists from around the world could work together to develop a vaccine.

But even when the right vaccine is found some day, it will take some time for it to pass the human testing phase, more time to be legally approved and more time yet to be produced for the billions of world citizens. The common educated guess for the time needed to get a vaccine ready for distribution is 12 to 18 months.

This is where things would get tricky. Countries would be lining up in intense competition to access those vaccines, potentially leading to new disputes. Who would decide which countries get them first?

There must be a fair international arrangement to ensure all the affected countries are looked after, with the World Health Organisation at the centre of this process.



A worker spraying disinfectant during a funeral for a victim of the Covid-19 disease in Jakarta last week. A writer from The Jakarta Post says this pandemic has become a test for global solidarity. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



International cooperation would be incomplete without leadership. Global challenges usually become more manageable when a country decides to be at the forefront of the crisis. As for Covid-19, along with the shortage of international cooperation, we are still not seeing any strong leadership at the international level.

The US, with all her immense diplomatic, economic and scientific resources, is typically suited to take up this leadership role. The problem here is that all signs indicate that President Donald Trump is simply not interested in playing this role.

The next obvious leader candidate is Europe. But presently, Europe lacks a coherent plan for herself, let alone for the world.

For now, the country that comes closest to exercising international leadership is China. Despite initial mistakes, China, more than any other country, has the experience, resources and will to come to the aid of other countries affected by Covid-19. Indeed, this pandemic has become a test for global solidarity. Can the crisis force countries to cross their geopolitical fault lines and help one another?

The recent Group of 20 special summit on Covid-19 was a good place to start, especially the plan to inject some US$5 trillion (S$7.2 trillion) of economic stimulus globally. Unfortunately, underlying tensions - especially between the US and China - remain, and we can expect to see more of this competitive power play ahead at the expense of global cooperation.

Unilateralism is not right

Editorial

The Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan

There are limits to what any one country can do when it comes to responses to the new coronavirus. International cooperation is more urgently needed than ever before.

It is important to avoid a situation in which outbreaks of the virus swing back and forth between developed and developing countries. In places that lack water supply infrastructure, residents cannot even wash their hands well, which is a basic way of avoiding infections.

The United Nations has called on countries to offer resources worth 220 billion yen (S$2.9 billion) for medical supplies and developing facilities for hand washing.

The latest crisis poses a threat that humans have never experienced before, at a time when the world has become more globalised, developed transportation networks and entered a digital age in which people are connected through social networking services.

It has also become easier for people to be exposed to false information through social media. A major question is how to respond to the virus in a way that suits the realities of today's world.

Anxiety and fear also trigger discriminatory feelings. If countermeasures against infections are thoroughly implemented, they could undermine the stability and vitality of society.

As a superpower, the United States has a responsibility to show leadership. If President Donald Trump describes the current fight against the outbreak as "war", it is not the time for him to concentrate on attacking China and critics of his administration.

Through a long fight against the virus, the world must regain its solidarity and build the groundwork for a joint response to the crisis.

Sino-US partnership crucial

Shen Dingli

China Daily, China

The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc across the world, especially in European countries and the United States.

As the virus does not respect borders, and favours no country or ethnic group, it is high time the US joined hands with China to overcome the threat.

To begin with, the two sides should bury their differences. As China's Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai said, it is up to scientists to unveil the source of the virus.

Yet, even though US President Donald Trump has stopped using racist terms to describe the novel coronavirus, top US diplomat Mike Pompeo has continued calling it the "Wuhan virus".

Instead of blaming China for generating the virus and criticising it for being slow to respond to the outbreak, the US should strengthen its own prevention and control measures against the outbreak at home.

True, China was first hit by the virus, but that cannot be an excuse for the US administration to sit idle for almost two months. But it is still not too late for the US and China to coordinate their actions to contain the pandemic.

In fact, China and the US could establish a public-private cooperation mechanism through which they could work together to defeat the virus.

As President Xi Jinping has said, there are one thousand reasons to improve Sino-US relations. Now is the time to put this into practice. But, for that, China needs the US' cooperation.