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Europe’s shadow war: Why nursery schools and fridges are the new targets

Security services finger Russia and Iran as the drivers of a new wave of hybrid war. The challenge is how to respond to it.

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Police bomb squad personnel conducting checks inside a nursery school in Rome on Nov 11.

Police bomb squad personnel conducting checks inside a nursery school in Rome on Nov 11.

PHOTO: EPA

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Jonathan Eyal

Thousands of schools evacuated after receiving hoax bomb threats. Hundreds of supermarket fridges across Europe wrecked by hacked software that sent their temperatures spiking, spoiling tonnes of food. A rolling wave of bomb threats against commercial flights, diverting aircraft across the continent.

This has been Europe’s experience over the past two weeks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.