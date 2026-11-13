Europe’s shadow war: Why nursery schools and fridges are the new targets

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Security services finger Russia and Iran as the drivers of a new wave of hybrid war. The challenge is how to respond to it.

Thousands of schools evacuated after receiving hoax bomb threats. Hundreds of supermarket fridges across Europe wrecked by hacked software that sent their temperatures spiking, spoiling tonnes of food. A rolling wave of bomb threats against commercial flights, diverting aircraft across the continent.

This has been Europe’s experience over the past two weeks.