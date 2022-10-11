Europe's new club - the European Political Community

Europe is no stranger to political summits; they are held regularly, especially by the European Union and Nato, the US-led military alliance.

Nonetheless, there was something special about the summit that just concluded in the Czech capital of Prague. For not only was this bigger - engaging 44 heads of state and governments representing all the European countries with the sole exception of Russia - but its purpose was grander: nothing less than the creation of a so-called European Political Community (EPC), a new framework to embrace an entire continent.