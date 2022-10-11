Global Affairs

Europe's new club - the European Political Community

The 44-nation inaugural summit of the EPC comes at a time when the continent faces grave security and economic challenges that have tested the limits of the European Union and Nato. A ‘bridge’ is needed.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The creation of a so-called European Political Community is a new framework to embrace an entire continent. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Europe is no stranger to political summits; they are held regularly, especially by the European Union and Nato, the US-led military alliance.

Nonetheless, there was something special about the summit that just concluded in the Czech capital of Prague. For not only was this bigger - engaging 44 heads of state and governments representing all the European countries with the sole exception of Russia - but its purpose was grander: nothing less than the creation of a so-called European Political Community (EPC), a new framework to embrace an entire continent.

