Global Affairs
Europe's looming culture wars
Tired of being shunned as political pariahs by mainstream parties, right-wing populists are banding together and going beyond the usual anti-immigration policies to fight on issues such as gender identity rights and the protection of the continent's 'Judeo-Christian heritage'
It should have been big news. Earlier this month, right-wing populist parties from 14 European nations got together to sign a declaration pledging themselves to change the face of their continent. They vowed to stand up to European governments which, allegedly, are trying to erase the borders between countries by creating a "European super-state".
Since accusations that there is a "plot" to destroy Europe's nation states are not exactly new - they were, after all, the slogans which persuaded the British to vote to pull their country out of the European Union - and since the continent faces more pressing crises with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this declaration by Europe's far-right politicians went largely unnoticed.